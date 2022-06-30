Advertisement

“Wanna Have a Catch?” fundraiser with Al Joens

Kevin Negaard played catch with Al in the studio
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Earlier this week, KTIV’s Claire Bradshaw took part in Kevin Negaard’s “Wanna Have a Catch?” fundraiser. On Wednesday morning, it was Al Joens’ turn.

Negaard played catch with Al in the studio, where Al displayed his athleticism. Al is one of several people who have participated in the campaign, which has been going on since Negaard’s birthday in January.

The fundraiser for the Miracle League will continue until the end of the year. Negaard’s goal is to raise $100,000 for the organization.

If you want to play catch, visit: Wanna Have a Catch? - Sioux City Miracle League

