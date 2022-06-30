Advertisement

‘Wanna Have a Catch?’ fundraiser with Ron Demers and Matt Breen

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kevin Negaard and Ron took their throwing arms outside of the studio building on Tuesday morning. Matt Breen also dusted off his throwing arm on Thursday afternoon.

Ron and Matt are two of several people who have taken part in the campaign, which started on Negaard’s birthday in January. Negaard has played catch all over the country as well as Canada and even Tanzania. The campaign will continue until the end of the year.

Negaard’s goal is to raise $100,000 for the Miracle League of Sioux City.

If you want to donate or even play catch, visit: Wanna Have a Catch? - Sioux City Miracle League

