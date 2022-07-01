Around Siouxland: Countryside Health Care Center Summer Bash

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Countryside Health Care Center wants everybody to come celebrate the Summer.

Their Summer Bash is a chance to get to know about their facility and have some fun. You can enjoy some free food, play some games, and play in a bounce house.

The Countryside Health Care Center Summer Bash will take place Friday July 15th at Morningside in Sioux City.

For any additional information, you can visit Countryside’s Facebook page here.

