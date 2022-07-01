Big Brothers Big Sister’s first “Bigger Together” Picnic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, along with the Junior League of Sioux City, held its first ever “Bigger Together” Picnic.

Everything from hot dogs and hamburgers, to chips and cookies, were on the menu. After the picnic, all the “Bigs” and “Littles” played catch, bean bag toss, Frisbee, and Giant Jenga.

The gathering was a fun way to bring together a large group of Siouxland’s “Bigs” and “Littles”.

“We’d go to the Humane Society a lot and pet dogs. That’s something I wouldn’t do. We find our favorite Ice cream shops. Um, I taught her how to play pickleball the other day. And she’s actually really good.” Said Pam Lapke, a “Big”.

If you aren’t sure about being a big, just know it’s not a requirement to mentor a “Little” one-on-one. Your entire family can be a “Big.”

“We had decided we wanted to change the life of a little person. And we thought one of the best ways to do was with our own family,” said Gretchen Wheelock who is part of a “Big” family. “So we talked to our kids and said ‘are you guys okay with having someone extra every once in a while and they were excited about that.”

For more information on how to become a “Big,” visit: Making a Big Impact - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland

