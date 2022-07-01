Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and all sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on. The company says that the withdrawal is out of an abundance of caution.

They say in a news release that final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days but due to the holiday weekend, they are electing to withdraw all products from shelves and service cases pending final test results.

The voluntary withdrawal includes all varieties and all sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations – as we well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores – across the company’s eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The expiration dates are between July 31, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022.

Customers who have purchased any of these products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at customercare@hy-vee.com.

The company says that to date, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the products addressed in this withdrawal.

The list below outlines the products that have been withdrawn. No other Hy-Vee or Mealtime branded salads are impacted.

HY-VEE OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE GREEN ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

Example of Labeling for the following Hy-Vee Potato Salad Varieties – Old Fashioned, Country Style & Dijon Mustard

Example of Labeling for the following Hy-Vee Potato Salad Varieties – Old Fashioned, Country Style & Dijon Mustard (Hy-Vee)

Example of Labeling for the following Mealtime Potato Salad Varieties – Old Fashioned, Country Style & Dijon Mustard

Example of Labeling for the following Mealtime Potato Salad Varieties (Hy-Vee)

Example of Labeling for the following Deli Service Case Potato Salad Varieties – Green Onion & Egg, Chipotle Ranch, Diced Red Skin & Loaded Baked

Example of Labeling for the following Deli Service Case Potato Salad Varieties Green Onion & Egg, Chipotle Ranch, Diced Red Skin & Loaded Baked (Hy-Vee)

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.