Iowa Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor calls for decriminalization of all drugs

Rick Stewart is running for governor in Iowa.
Rick Stewart is running for governor in Iowa.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor Rick Stewart is in Sioux City today to participate in the Mardi Gras parade, and he told KTIV News 4 his top priority is ending the war on drugs.

Stewart faces fellow candidates Deidre DeJear and Kim Reynolds. Stewart says his top priority is decriminalizing all drugs because Iowa allows alcohol and medical marijuana sales.

On abortion, Stewart says his personal belief is that life begins at conception, but he also says the government shouldn’t be regulating abortion and making moral judgments.

“We don’t have a war on alcoholics. Okay? It’s just the wrong word. And it results in the wrong thing. So ending the war is what’s important to be ending the drug war, and let’s end it now not later,” said Stewart.

Stewart has re-started his campaign after an arrest in Washington D.C. during a protest about the “right to try.” Stewart says he protested the Drug Enforcement Agency because they would not legalize psilocybin, a drug compound found in fungi.

He says those with terminal illness should be able to use the compound.

