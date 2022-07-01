Isolated storm chances in the forecast as heat returns by the 4th of July

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front that passed through on Friday brought some slightly cooler conditions to enjoy on our Friday as highs topped out in the 80s.

We are going to see some isolated storm chances start to creep into the forecast over the next few days.

We’ll see an increase in the clouds tonight with a slight chance of a shower with lows in the low 60s.

Saturday will be pretty pleasant again as far as the temperatures go although the humidity will start to go up again with a slight chance of a couple of isolated thunderstorms trying to form during the day as highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday night could provide us with a little better chance of storms that could linger into Sunday morning.

We’ll likely clear out some by Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s before another chance of storms could roll in on Sunday night.

Our 4th of July will give us a slight chance of thunderstorms both early in the day and then maybe reforming late in the day and into Monday night with hotter highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday is going to be hot as well with highs in the mid 90s with once again chances or early and late day thunderstorms.

I’ll be taking a closer look at our holiday weekend forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.