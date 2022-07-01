Keep Your Pets Safe Over This Holiday Weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 4th of July is just a few days away, and with that comes fireworks. But those bright flashes and loud booms could cause anxiety for many pets.

Dogs especially have a very acute sense of hearing, so the loud noises could trigger their fight or flight response because of the unpredictable booms. Many dogs tend to go running out of the house, if so make sure you have an updated ID tag with your phone number and address or a microchip with your current information on it.

It is best if you don’t bring your pets with you to go watch the fireworks, try to keep them at home in a safe environment. If your pet needs to go outside, try to keep a good eye on them, or if you have a fence make sure it’s secure so there are no possibilities of your pets running away.

If your animals tend to hide during the 4th of July, make a safe and quiet place for them to go - a bathroom or closet would be a good choice.

A way to calm down your pet would be to wrap them in a blanket or scarf as a form of comfort. Also if needed there are many different medications and supplements you could give to your pets to try and calm them down as the firework show is going on.

Pet owners should have a plan to protect their pets as fireworks are going off this holiday weekend.

