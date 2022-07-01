Advertisement

Nice weekend but rain chances increase

By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we are all sitting in the upper 60s with some places seeing low 70s. Our wind is coming from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour and we are mostly cloudy this morning.

We do have some showers in southwest Siouxland. Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte and Burt Counties are seeing showers this morning with some thunder as well. The showers are expected to move out by midday bringing in sunshine for the rest of the day.

Our highs for today will be in the mid to upper 80s with our wind from the east northeast around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Lows for tonight drop to the low 60s with partly cloudy skies and a chance of overnight rain. Wind will be from the east southeast from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

This holiday weekend is shaping up to have rain in the forecast as well. For the most part we are seeing scattered showers for the holiday weekend. If you are headed to any 4th of July celebrations or headed to events in Sioux City, make sure you have a raincoat or umbrella handy incase showers form. Monday we are under a marginal risk to see severe weather which is likely to change in the coming days.

