‘Pink Tax’ on feminine hygiene products, diapers ends in Louisiana

Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins and panty liners are now exempt from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax.(CNN)
By Bria Gremillion and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products in Louisiana.

The “Pink Tax” exemption state law went into effect July 1, according to WAFB.

Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins and panty liners are now exempt from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax.

“Ending the tax puts more money in the pockets of women and families who will spend that money in our economy, and it has a significant impact in the pockets of low-income families,” Michelle Erenberg with LIFT Louisiana told WAFB in a previous report.

The bill passed without opposition and carries a $9 million price tag.

Proponents have consistently argued that other essentials like food and water are exempted from state sales taxing, so these essentials should be too.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

