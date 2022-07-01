Advertisement

Rain chances for tomorrow

By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we saw temperatures in the upper 60s with some places seeing low 70s. The wind was from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour and were mostly cloudy this morning.

We did have some showers in southwest Siouxland. That batch of showers moved a crossed southern Siouxland and is now off to the east of Siouxland impacting portions of Central Iowa. We are clearing off as the front starts to pass over our region. By afternoon, the clouds and rain should be exiting Siouxland bringing in sunshine and a clear night.

Our highs for today will be in the mid to upper 80s with our wind from the east northeast around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Lows for tonight drop to the low 60s with partly cloudy skies and a chance of overnight rain. This overnight rain is looking to be more of an early morning rain as the showers approach from the northwest. Currently we are seeing the showers form around 4 am. The wind will also be from the east southeast from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

This holiday weekend is shaping up to have rain in the forecast as well. For the most part we are seeing scattered showers for the holiday weekend. If you are headed to any 4th of July celebrations or headed to events in Sioux City, make sure you have a raincoat or umbrella handy incase showers form. Sunday we are under a marginal risk to see severe weather which is likely to change in the coming days.

For more details watch News 4 at Noon for my full forecast!

