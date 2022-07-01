Advertisement

RSM softball ends regular season with sweep at L-B, Heelan baseball takes Bulldogs in extras

By Austin Tanner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

SB

Bishop Heelan 11 S.C. East 7 F

East Sac County 0 Ridge View 3 F

CBAL 5 S.C. West 3 F

S.C. North 0 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 12 F

MOC-FV 3 Sioux Center 4 F

CBAL 10 S.C. West 3 F

Bishop Heelan 16 S.C. East 4 F

BB

S.C. East 16 CBTJ 0 F

S.C. North 11 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 1 F

S.C. East 11 CBTJ 2 F

Le Mars 6 Bishop Heelan 11 F

Le Mars 1 Bishop Heelan 2 F/10

Newell-Fonda 1 Gehlen Catholic 9 F

MLB

Cincinnati 7 Chicago Cubs 15 F

Minnesota 3 Cleveland 5 F

NY Yankees 1 Houston 2 F

San Diego 1 LOS 1 5

Atlanta 4 Philadelphia 14 F

Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 8 F

Oakland 4 Seattle 5 5

Tampa Bay 1 Toronto 4 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An armed robbery was reported on June 27 at the Select Mart on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after robbery on Floyd Blvd
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Iowa’s new ATV & UTV law goes into effect on July 1
Katobi the cat was reported missing back in May. After several weeks, authorities were able to...
Stolen cat returned to Nebraska family after being taken to Colorado
Sheriff: Woman arrested after over 1,000 dead pigs found in Sac County

Latest News

RSM softball ends regular season with sweep at L-B, Heelan baseball takes Bulldogs to extras
RSM softball ends regular season with sweep at L-B, Heelan baseball takes Bulldogs to extras
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and...
Sources: USC, UCLA in process to join BIG 10 Conference
SBL softball clinches MRAC with win over S.C. North, K-P splits baseball, softball double-header
SBL softball clinches MRAC with win over S.C. North, K-P splits baseball, softball double-header
SBL softball clinches MRAC regular season
SBL softball clinches MRAC with win over S.C. North, K-P splits baseball, softball double-header