Safety guidelines when grilling this weekend

By Sydney Fundermann
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the Fourth of July right around the corner, if they haven’t already, families will be pulling out the grills.

Grilling is popular this time of year, but what are some things that you should keep in mind when grilling?

It is recommended that you keep your grill at least three feet from siding, deck rails, and eaves and create a three foot “safe zone”. You should not leave your grill unattended while in use.

Once you are all done, if you have coals that were in use, place them in a metal can with a lid so they can cool off.

“10,600 home fires a year are caused by grilling from May, June, July, and August which are the biggest grilling months. Now that’s a lot of house fires because we’re not following those safety rules,” says Fire Chief Terry Johnson of the South Sioux City Fire Department.

Johnson also strongly says to not use an alternative to lighter fluid as anything else is unsafe and to make sure you know the proper way to turn off your grill.

