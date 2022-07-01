Sioux Center Declares Water Warning

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Sioux Center has declared a water warning. Previous conversations efforts were voluntary, but in a news release, the city says that the Water Warning level prohibits using water outside of set times and purposes.

The goal of the Water Warning is to decrease the demand on the water system and aquifers so they can adequately supply water needs.

The city says that under a Water Warning:

Sioux Center Municipal Utilities water customers must limit lawn irrigation to once per week, not to exceed one inch of application. Customers should choose their day to water based on the last digit of their property address: 1-Monday; 2-Tuesday; 3-Wednesday; 4-Thursday, 5-6 Friday; 7-8-Saturday; 9-0 Sunday.

Other outdoor watering of any kind is prohibited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For flower and vegetable gardens, trees and shrubs less than 4 years old, and new seeding or sod started before the issuance of warning, watering is permitting twice per week, with an application not to exceed 1 inch per application.

Car washing is prohibited except in commercial establishments that provide that service.

No water shall be used to fill private swimming pools, children’s wading pools, reflecting pools or any other outdoor pool or pond.

No washing of streets, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks or building exteriors.

Water from private wells or reclaimed or recycled after some other primary use, may be used without restriction

Customers who do not follow these restrictions will first receive a written warning, and then can be charged a surcharge of up to 50 percent of the previous month’s water bill. If they persist in not following the Water Warning restrictions, their water service could be interrupted temporarily.

