Sioux City celebrates Dave Bankroft Day

Bancroft is the only Sioux City native to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
By Nick Reis
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders gathered at the Sioux City Public Museum on Friday to celebrate the accomplishments of the only Sioux City native to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Dave Bancroft was a shortstop in Major League Baseball for 15 years, from 1915 to 1930, as well as a manager for three years following his playing career.

The Sioux City native was a switch hitter who is widely regarded as one of the best fielders of all time. He was also close friends with the Great Bambino himself, Babe Ruth.

Bancroft finished his career with two World Series titles in four appearances.

He would be inducted into the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee in 1971 when he was 80 years old, over 40 years after his playing career ended and just a year before he would pass away.

“All of these amazing things happened in his career and his life,” said Tom Alesia, author of Beauty at Short: Dave Bancroft, the Most Unlikely Hall of Famer and His Wild Times in Baseball’s First Century. “And then, at age 80, when they look back and they say, ‘okay, who belongs in the hall of fame?’ And he’s one of them.”

The celebration featured a presentation from the author of Bancroft’s biography, Tom Alesia, as well as a book signing.

A Dave Bancroft exhibit was also recently added to the museum and will remain there until mid-July.

The celebration will continue at Friday’s Explorers game against Winnipeg, where a plaque commemorating Bancroft will be unveiled.

