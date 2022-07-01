Sioux City man arrested after shooting on May 7 on Ingleside Street

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man was arrested Thursday following a shooting that occurred in the 1900 block of Ingleside on May 7.

Apollo Houston, 20, was charged with willful injury, aggravated assault, and reckless use of a firearm after witnesses say he shot a woman in the leg.

According to court documents, Houston, the victim, and the victim’s sister were drinking early in the morning of May 7 around 1am. When Houston and the victim’s sister began arguing, she stopped drinking and went to the basement. A short time later, she was followed to the basement by Houston and her sister. The victim said they began arguing again so she went back upstairs.

The victim said when she was upstairs, she called her friend. While on the phone, Houston came upstairs and sat next to her. She says Houston had a gun and was waving it around. The victim said before she could react, Houston had the gun pressed up against her leg and shot her.

The victim testified that the bullet traveled through both of her legs and exited out her right. She said she does not know why Houston shot her.

The victim was transported to Mercy to be treated for her gunshot wounds.

Houston was booked on a $25,000 bond and is being held in the Woodbury County jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 11 at 9am.

