Some in Sioux City Could See Decrease In Water Pressure, Friday

Water Conservation Efforts Requested
Sioux City logo
Sioux City logo(KTIV)
By Keith W. Bliven
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some residents in the Indian Hills area on the north side of Sioux City could see lower than normal water pressure, Friday. It is due to a broken water valve at 39th Street and Cheyenne Boulevard.

The City of Sioux City is requesting water conservation efforts for residents of the area. They specifically request that no lawn irrigation take place until further notice while crews work to fix the broken valve.

Broken Water Valve Affects Indian Hills Residents
Broken Water Valve Affects Indian Hills Residents(City of Sioux City)

