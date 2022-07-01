Volunteer firefighters shortage impacts departments around Siouxland.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Do you have what it takes to become a volunteer firefighter?

Fire departments all over Siouxland are in high demand for more volunteer firefighters. Being a volunteer firefighter is said to be a lifestyle change.

After initially training over 240 hours to be a firefighter, you keep learning and training on new things.

“We are asking a tremendous amount for folks to volunteer, but the reward outweighs the work. So if we can get that one person or those few people that are willing to do that then we have a stronger fire department and we have better service to the community,” says Fire Chief, Terry Johnson, of the South Sioux City Fire Department.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, reach out to your local fire departments.

