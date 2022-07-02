Advertisement

CUTE: Bear cub rescued after head gets stuck in plastic container

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported a bear cub was rescued after its head...
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported a bear cub was rescued after its head was stuck in a plastic container.(NC Wildlife Resources Commission)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bear cub was rescued in North Carolina after a plastic container was stuck on its head.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission posted photos of the cub on its Facebook page.

A mother is next to her cub with a plastic food container stuck on its head.
A mother is next to her cub with a plastic food container stuck on its head.(NC Wildlife Resources Commission)

It happened in Asheville, when the cub was climbing up a tree with the container on its head as its mother stood nearby.

The cub was first seen in a tree when officials realized there was a plastic container stuck on...
The cub was first seen in a tree when officials realized there was a plastic container stuck on its head.(NC Wildlife Resources Commission)

A biologist was able to remove the container without harming the animal.

The cub was reunited with its mother and began nursing shortly after.

To help prevent these issues, authorities advise campers to secure food and trash by recycling and to remove bird feeders when bears are active.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa’s new ATV & UTV law goes into effect on July 1
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial...
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties
This sign set up along Outer Drive, states the road will be closed starting July 11.
Outer Drive in Sioux City to close in July
Sheriff: Woman arrested after over 1,000 dead pigs found in Sac County
Nathan Rogers
Former South Sioux City assistant coach pleads guilty to child pornography charge

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Tim Turcotte, owner of Esan Thai Eastport in Southeast Portland, found his window on the roof...
Portland food cart owner searching for help after thieves break in
Some in Sioux City Could See Decrease In Water Pressure, Friday
Sioux Center Declares Water Warning