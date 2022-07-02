Advertisement

First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services reported a probable case of monkeypox in the state.

Testing by the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville says the patient, who is from the north-central part of Iowa, was likely infected during international travel.

The patient is reportedly isolating and receiving outpatient care.

The CDC is reminding people that monkeypox does not spread easily between people without close contact. Likely ways of contracting the virus include direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids, respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact.

Risk to the general public is low, but anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider.

More information about the virus and how to limit infection risk can be found on the monkeypox page on the CDC website.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa’s new ATV & UTV law goes into effect on July 1
This sign set up along Outer Drive, states the road will be closed starting July 11.
Outer Drive in Sioux City to close in July
Sheriff: Woman arrested after over 1,000 dead pigs found in Sac County
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial...
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties
Nathan Rogers
Former South Sioux City assistant coach pleads guilty to child pornography charge

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday afternoon that no special session has yet been called.
Ricketts says he would consider signing Nebraska abortion ban with exceptions
brain, generic
Healthbeat 4: Improving and sustaining brain health
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Iowa governor to pursue abortion restrictions in courts
Planned Parenthood North Central States reacts to Roe V. Wade decision