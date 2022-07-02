Fourth of July weekend kicks off with Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fourth of July weekend kicked off in a big way here in Sioux City with this year’s Saturday in the Park music festival.

The event has been going on since 1991 in Sioux City, excluding 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials expect attendance to be around twenty-five thousand people from across the Midwest.

Saturday in the Park will feature over 15 musical acts and is free in large part because of the volunteers that help make the event happen.

“It’s a big number, I manage kind of the overall aspect but every committee member has their own volunteers. Hundreds of volunteers, easily help put this event on. Which helps keep it free for the public, which I love. Everything costs more, well this is still a free event for the public, so,” said volunteer coordinator, Jason Babor.

The range of artists go from Grammy nominated artist Elle King and certified platinum rap artist Fetty Wap all the way to local bands.

Artificial Stars, a band from right here in Sioux City, didn’t think twice when they were presented the opportunity to play at Saturday in the Park.

“We were pretty ecstatic, I think they called the drummer first and asked if we would be available, and I think he said yes and didn’t even contact the rest of us and said yeah we’ll be there,” said Neil Strub of Artificial Stars.

The event is still going on down at Grandview Park

The Avett Brothers go on at 8:15 and will be the last act on the main stage, while The $ound In$urgent are the last act on the Abe Stage at 10:15.

