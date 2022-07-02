Sales at firework stands increase as Fourth of July approches

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There are many firework shops and stands ramping up on sales as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

According to section 727.2 of Iowa code, fireworks can be sold from approved structures and buildings from June 1st to July 8th.

Sales from temporary structures like a tent or stand can only occur between June 13th and July 8th. Bellino Fireworks has several firework stands around the Siouxland area.

A person must be 18 years or older to purchase fireworks, and reminders of the firework rules in Sioux City are posted at check out.

Employees say one type of firework, the 1776, is very popular for the 4th of July holiday.

“We have four different types. We have the Belt, the Eagle, the Lady Liberty and the American flag as well. And on each one, they’re just different colors, and they put out a really good display. So that’s why a lot of people like them,” said Melissa Gomez, Bellino Fireworks Employee.

Gomez says sales were slower than normal at the Leeds location in the Fareway parking lot. She says sales have picked up this weekend as people prepare for the holiday.

