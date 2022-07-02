Sioux City Fireworks Laws and Regulations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders are enjoying the holiday weekend getting ready for the 4th of July on Monday, however there are firework laws to keep in mind as the holiday approaches.

According to Sioux City Municipal Code 19.20, it is only legal to discharge fireworks on July 3 and July 4 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Citizens could face a $250 fine for using fireworks outside of the designated dates and times.

Citizens are allowed to discharge fireworks on property they own on, or have written consent from the owner of the property. However, fireworks can not be discharged in city parks, city owned property, or on public streets, roads, and alleys. Discharging fireworks in one of these areas could result in a $500 fine.

No one under the age of 18 is allowed to shoot off or possess fireworks without supervision from parents. This could also result in a $250 fine.

A $250 fine can also result from fireworks being discharged by those who are intoxicated.

The city says there were over 600 complaints about fireworks last year. They encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly and safely.

There are also several spots around the city with firework shows to enjoy this upcoming weekend:

July 2 - Saturday in the Park

July 3 - Sioux City Explorers baseball game

July 4 - Sioux City Explorers baseball game

July 4 – Sioux City Country Club

July 4 - South Sioux City Freedom Park

