Siouxland schools battle it out in first round of regionals

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -SB

Lawton-Bronson 25 IKM-Manning 12 F

Kingsley-Pierson 13 George-Little Rock 0 F

Ar-We-Va 14 SL St. Mary’s 22 F

South O’Brien Trinity Christian 7 F

Sioux Central 11 West Sioux 5 F

Harris-Lake Park 5 MMCRU 8 F

River Valley 3 Woodbury Central 1 F

MLB

Boston 5 Chicago Cubs 6 F

Atlanta 9 Cincinnati 1 F

Arizona 9 Colorado 3 F

Kansas City 3 Detroit 1 F

LA Angels 1 Houston 8 F

Baltimore 2 Minnesota 3 F

Texas 3 NY Mets 4 F

St. Louis 3 Philadelphia 5 F

Milwaukee 19 Pittsburgh 2 F

Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 9 F

Miami 6 Washington 3 F

