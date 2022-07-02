Siouxland schools battle it out in first round of regionals
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -SB
Lawton-Bronson 25 IKM-Manning 12 F
Kingsley-Pierson 13 George-Little Rock 0 F
Ar-We-Va 14 SL St. Mary’s 22 F
South O’Brien Trinity Christian 7 F
Sioux Central 11 West Sioux 5 F
Harris-Lake Park 5 MMCRU 8 F
River Valley 3 Woodbury Central 1 F
MLB
Boston 5 Chicago Cubs 6 F
Atlanta 9 Cincinnati 1 F
Arizona 9 Colorado 3 F
Kansas City 3 Detroit 1 F
LA Angels 1 Houston 8 F
Baltimore 2 Minnesota 3 F
Texas 3 NY Mets 4 F
St. Louis 3 Philadelphia 5 F
Milwaukee 19 Pittsburgh 2 F
Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 9 F
Miami 6 Washington 3 F
