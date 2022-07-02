Storm chances continue through the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today was another beautiful day across Siouxland with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Tonight we can expect partly cloudy skies to continue into overnight hours with lows leveling out in the mid 60s.

Partly sunny skies follow us into Sunday with south winds 10 to 15 mph and a bit warmer conditions with highs in the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy skies Sunday evening bring in a chance of showers and thunderstorms along with humid conditions, and these chances continue after midnight with lows only getting down to the low 70s.

Temperatures are once again on the rise starting Monday with highs in the upper 90s, and heat index values in the low to mid 100s by late afternoon, along with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms continue into Monday evening, and we’re in for a muggy night with high humidity and lows only getting down to the mid 70s.

Heat continues into Tuesday with highs returning to the upper 90s and chance of showers and thunderstorms both in the morning, and late afternoon.

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into Tuesday evening with lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday sees another chance of showers and thunderstorms but slightly cooler temperatures in the low 90s, and by evening hours we cool to around 70 degrees with continuing chances of some showers.

Partly cloudy skies start of your Thursday with more chances of showers and thunderstorms and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

By Friday we have mostly sunny skies and highs staying in the upper 80s.

For details on possible storms this weekend and the warm up ahead, stay tuned to News 4 at 6 and 10.

