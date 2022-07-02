Advertisement

Storm Lake imposes mandatory water restrictions

By Nathan Bauman
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Storm Lake, Iowa has put water restrictions in place

According to the council, the restrictions are in place due to high water consumption during a drought period.

They say restrictions that start on Saturday and Sunday are:

• No watering lawns or trees will be allowed for houses and other buildings

• Flower beds and vegetable gardens can be watered using a can or a hose with a nozzle

• No power washing or hosing down driveways

• No refilling pools

Storm Lake says starting Monday you can’t water lawns or trees at any time on Tuesdays and Thursday’s. Watering Lawns will be allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and weekends outside of the peak hours between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

According to the City of Storm Lake, residents of Lakeside, Lake Creek, Truesdale, and Casino Beach must also follow these rules as Storm Lake’s water is used by contract.

No word has been given when the restrictions will be lifted.

