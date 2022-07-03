Storms tonight make way for a hot holiday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today we saw a pleasant Sunday across Siouxland with highs around 90, but by tonight these pleasant conditions are likely to change.

Showers and thunderstorms move into the area during overnight hours tonight, and lows tonight are staying pretty warm in the low 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms may linger into tomorrow morning, but once they clear out we are in for another hot day across Siouxland.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for tomorrow from 1 pm to 8 pm, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees and heat index values up to 106 degrees in the afternoon.

Another chance of showers and thunderstorms is in store for us Monday evening, with hot an humid conditions and lows only dipping down to the low 70s.

Tuesday presents another hot day with temperatures in the upper 90s and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon.

Shower and thunderstorm chances persist into Tuesday evening and we’re in for another warm night with lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday sees partly sunny skies, highs in the low 90s, and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, which continue into Wednesday night.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms follow into Thursday, with highs in the low 90s.

Friday sees a slightly cooler day with highs reaching the upper 80s, but by Saturday temperatures rise back up to the lower 90s.

For details on the possible storms tonight followed by a hot day tomorrow, stay tuned to News 4 at 5 and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.