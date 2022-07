SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A block party is coming to Cook Park.

Unity in the Community Sioux City is hosting a block party. You can get some food, enjoy some entertainment, and partake in giveaways.

Unity in the Community Annual Block Party will take place Saturday July 9 at Cook Park in Sioux City, Iowa.

If you need more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.

