Heat advisory for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our temperature this morning was in the low to mid 70s and we saw thunderstorms and showers that moved through Siouxland bringing some much-needed rain for the region. The storms are now off to the east impacting Central Iowa. It left behind mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 90s and some places seeing triple digits. Our winds for today are from the South Southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

With the temperatures in the upper 90s and some places seeing triple digits most of Siouxland is under a Heat Advisory except for Osceola, Dickinson, Emmet, Clay, and Palo Alto Counties. For all the other counties the Heat Advisory goes in effect from 1PM to 8PM.

So, if you have any outdoor plans for the Fourth be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun. Even if your county isn’t in the Heat Advisory all of Siouxland is expected to reach a feel like temperature of at least 100 degrees.

Tonight, we fall into the mid to low 70s with our wind from the South Southeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be another hot day for Siouxland with highs in the upper 90s again and more places seeing triple digits. As of right now the National Weather Service hasn’t put us in another Heat Advisory, but if anything changes, we will update you.

Tuesday most of the region is under another risk to see severe weather.

Find out more on News 4 Today with my full forecast!

