The heat is on with severe storm chances to come

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook
By Ron Demers
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After some much-needed rain fells in Siouxland from Sunday night into Monday morning, it turned into a warm and humid day.

Conditions will stay mostly quiet into tonight. However, with the hot temperatures, we can’t rule out an isolated evening thunderstorm which is the main reason you see a marginal risk in western Siouxland.

The chance isn’t good, but if a storm were able to develop, it could have some hail and wind associated with it.

Tuesday will give us the best chance of severe storms over the next couple of days on what will be another hot day with highs in the upper 90s possible.

As for the storm chances, the first cells could fire up by mid-afternoon, although the best chances of severe storms will come after 7 pm with large hail and gusty winds being the biggest threats although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Much of Siouxland is in an enhanced risk which is an indication that the storms will be both more widespread and stronger than a typical event where wind gusts could even get over 70 mph.

Then Wednesday has much of the area in a slight risk of severe storms although I think the best chances of those storms occurring will be into the nighttime hours Wednesday night.

Wednesday also cools down a bit for us with highs in the upper 80s although it will stay very humid.

I’ll be taking a closer look at the timing of these storm chances tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

