How inflation is affecting firework shops

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve seen inflation at grocery stores and at the gas pump. But how is inflation affecting firework prices?

While prices of many of the fireworks at It’s Lit in the Floyd Boulevard Walmart parking lot have gone up slightly, workers say there hasn’t been a noticeable change. They say the flow of customers has been steady when compared to past years.

But while selling fireworks may not have been much more difficult, getting a hold of certain types of fireworks has been hard for many shops.

“It’s been harder to get things in,” said Jo Gooley, an employee at It’s Lit Fireworks. “We have a lot of stuff on backorder that we ordered in fall of 2020 that we still haven’t gotten in because of pricing from getting it to the port, and then gas prices also, to get it from the port to our warehouse, from the warehouse to here, so that’s been effecting it a lot.”

Additionally, many fireworks that are more difficult to get in, such as smoke bombs and ground blooms, are some of the most requested items.

With Iowa laws making it illegal to light off fireworks after 11 PM on the 4th, Monday is the last day It’s Lit will be open for business this season. They say they’re running a number of promotional deals to get everything off the shelves.

“We’ve had prices go down a little bit for some of the bigger cakes, and we still have the buy one get one on more of the little kids stuff,” said Gooley.

Jo Gooley and the rest of the staff at It’s Lit hope they’ll be able to get rid of all their fireworks by the end of the day on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.