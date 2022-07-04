How to safely dispose of your 4th of July fireworks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With fireworks being a key part of some 4th of July celebrations, it’s important to know how to properly dispose of them.

If they’re not thrown out correctly, fires and injuries might result, especially if the fireworks didn’t fully go off.

Sioux City firefighters gave us some important reminders when it comes to fireworks safety.

After lighting fireworks, it’s important to wait at least 10 minutes before handling or going near them because they could still discharge if they didn’t fully set off when lit.

Make sure you thoroughly soak your fireworks with a hose or submerge them in a metal bucket filled with water. Leave the fireworks soaking overnight, and throw them in the trash the following morning.

Firefighters also say, if possible, it’s much safer to go to a professional fireworks display than lighting off your own.

“There’s some areas here in town tonight that are doing some firework shows, so you can look into those,” said Brian Malcolm, Sioux City Fire Rescue. “I know the ballpark and the riverfront, they’re gonna have fireworks. And that’s always maybe the best practice, is to leave it to professionals, as they say. And just always make sure that you have adult supervision and that you’re just being safe. And we’re here if you need us.”

Firefighters with Sioux City Fire Rescue are on duty and ready to go if any malfunctions involving fireworks happen.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.