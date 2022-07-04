How to stay safe in extreme heat

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s important to remember how you can stay safe and beat the intense heat.

The experts say you need to stay hydrated. Sioux City Police say it’s key to have water ready to go if you’re planning on spending extended time outdoors.

Additionally, you should be hydrating throughout the day before any outdoor activities to prevent dehydration.

Beverages such as coffee, juice, soda and alcohol are not substitutes for a glass of water.

Those types of beverages actually dehydrate you, so it’s important to drink water too.

Staying in cool, shady areas can also help prevent heat stroke and exhaustion.

The police also say it’s important for parents to keep an eye on their children, who can easily forget that they need to hydrate.

“Kids will run and gun the entire time,” said Sgt. Scott Hatting of the Sioux City Police Department. “So to keep up with them, keep an eye on them, because they can get dehydrated just like we can. And it’s important to make sure they get the fluids that they really won’t even think about. You know, they’d rather be outside playing than inside getting something to drink. So as an adult, it’s gonna be your responsibility to make sure they’re getting the liquids they need.”

