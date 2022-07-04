Musketeers forward Dylan James receives high praise ahead of NHL Draft

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 2022 NHL Draft is quickly approaching with round one on July 7, and rounds two through seven on July 8 in Montreal.

It’s an exciting time for one Sioux City Musketeer who has been receiving high praises as the draft approaches.

Musketeers forward Dylan James has been named as one of the club’s top NHL Draft prospects by the USHL.

James was key for the Musketeers in the Clark Cup Playoffs, collecting eight points in just 10 games, and four points in the final. His performance all season lead him to be named the USHL Rookie of the Year.

James was also named to the NHL.com staff’s top 10 left wing draft prospects, coming in at number 10.

The Musketeers have a strong track record when it comes to the draft. Last year, four Musketeers were selected at the 2021 NHL Draft. The Musketeers have had at least one player picked in each of the last 18 NHL Drafts dating back to 2004.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.