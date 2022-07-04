Advertisement

Siouxland family from Ukraine shares their story

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - On the holiday where Americans celebrate freedom, a Siouxland family with Ukrainian heritage hopes their country can help freedom prevail.

The family participated in a parade that went through Le Mars, Sunday afternoon.

After the parade, there was a gathering at the Plymouth County Historical Museum where they shared their story.

Most of the family has lived in America for six years, after leaving Ukraine due to the threat of war.

Alex and Nataliya Turkinov are happy to be in America and are grateful for the support that has grown for Ukraine.

“Yes, we are really proud to be American citizens, and actually taking care of the future of our kids. We know that we can change the future and we can build this future, and at the same time we wish all the best for and the same thing for the Ukrainian children that they can also choose their own future and the parents take care of them,” said Nataliya.

The family welcomed Alex’s mother who fled Ukraine in March to be with her grandchildren and daughter-in-law.

They said that without the support Americans have shown Ukraine they believe the war would have already been lost

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa’s new ATV & UTV law goes into effect on July 1
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with Chicago-area parade shooting taken into custody
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
A firework goes off in the night sky.
Siouxland offering several firework shows for Fourth of July

Latest News

Siouxlanders from Ukraine share their story
Getting certain types of popular fireworks has been tough for shops like It's Lit Fireworks on...
How inflation is affecting firework shops
Correctly disposing of your fireworks can help prevent injury and fires.
How to safely dispose of your 4th of July fireworks
How to stay safe in extreme heat