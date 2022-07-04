Advertisement

Siouxland offering several firework shows for Fourth of July

A firework goes off in the night sky.
A firework goes off in the night sky.(Gray TV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fireworks are going to light up the sky on Monday night as the nation celebrates America’s birthday.

There are several spots around Siouxland putting on firework shows for people to enjoy.

Right here in Sioux City, you can catch a firework display at the Sioux City Explorers ballpark Sunday night after their game, as well as Monday night.

Here’s a list of all the shows on July 4:

  • Sioux City Country Club at 10 p.m.
  • Sioux City Explorers Game
  • South Sioux City Freedom Park after the Explorers game fireworks.
  • The City of LeMars will host its annual fireworks show at the Plymouth County Fairgrounds at 10 p.m.
  • In Nebraska, people can watch a show at the Norfolk Big Bang Boom celebration at 9:45 p.m.
  • Storm Lake Star Spangled Spectacular will have events going on all day, along with a fireworks show at night.
  • In South Dakota, the Vermillion Firework show is happening at 10 p.m. at the Bluffs Golf Course.
  • Yankton Fireworks at Riverside Park starting at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa’s new ATV & UTV law goes into effect on July 1
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial...
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties
Monkeypox
First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall

Latest News

Siouxland Mortgage Interest Rates
Homes that previously sold quickly have been staying on the market longer lately as a result of...
High mortgage interest rates are contributing to a cool housing market
Playoff baseball continues in Siouxland
Siouxland Playoff baseball
Bishop Heelan takes on Sioux City West
Heelan baseball