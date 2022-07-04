Siouxland offering several firework shows for Fourth of July

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fireworks are going to light up the sky on Monday night as the nation celebrates America’s birthday.

There are several spots around Siouxland putting on firework shows for people to enjoy.

Right here in Sioux City, you can catch a firework display at the Sioux City Explorers ballpark Sunday night after their game, as well as Monday night.

Here’s a list of all the shows on July 4:

Sioux City Country Club at 10 p.m.

Sioux City Explorers Game

South Sioux City Freedom Park after the Explorers game fireworks.

The City of LeMars will host its annual fireworks show at the Plymouth County Fairgrounds at 10 p.m.

In Nebraska, people can watch a show at the Norfolk Big Bang Boom celebration at 9:45 p.m.

Storm Lake Star Spangled Spectacular will have events going on all day, along with a fireworks show at night.

In South Dakota, the Vermillion Firework show is happening at 10 p.m. at the Bluffs Golf Course.

Yankton Fireworks at Riverside Park starting at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.