Around Siouxland: Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA BBQ and Blues by the River/Y-Generations Golf Classic

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA is hosting a couple events to celebrate the summer.

First, The BBQ and Blues event is a chance to enjoy some music and have a hog roast. This event will take place Sunday June 17 at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront at 6 p.m.

Then, the Y-Generations Golf Classic is the prime opportunity to golf with someone that has an age difference of around twenty years. The tournament will take place Monday July 18th at the Sioux City Country Club.

Both events will raise funds for the YMCA programs.

