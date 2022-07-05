Heat and storms today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Waking up we are seeing our temperatures in the 70s for all of Siouxland. Our biggest weather topic for this morning is fog. Most of our northern counties and towns are see some really dense fog. This includes towns like Estherville, Spencer, and Storm Lake region. This fog should dissipate by midday. The wind this morning is from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Our highs for today will be in the upper 90s with some places seeing triple digits once again. With that being said we are under another Heat Advisory for Siouxland until 8pm tonight. Heat Indexes will be between 105 to 110 degrees. So, be sure to stay hydrated and stay cool! Wind will be from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour bringing in sunny skies and the humid moist air from the south.

We do have a chance to see some pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon, but our biggest threat to see some strong storms will be tonight into early morning Wednesday.

All of Siouxland is under an Enhanced or Slight Risk to see severe weather. This means large hail, gusty winds, and possibility of a tornado. So, tonight stay weather aware. The temperatures will drop down to the lower 70s for the region with thunderstorms and wind from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

For more details watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

