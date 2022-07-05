Le Mars garage fire likely caused by incorrectly discarded fireworks, officials say

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Le Mars Fire-Rescue responded to a garage fire late Monday night, encountering heavy smoke and flames.

According to a press release, the garage fire was located at 316 3rd Street NW. The structure was only three feet from the house and within two feet of another building. No damage was done to either nearby structures.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes. The release states crews had to cut open the main overhead garage door to gain entry while also entering through a walk-in door with two handlines.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, with the most probable cause being improperly discarded fireworks. The release states a large firework container was found at the base of the garage, with officials finding the remnants of the fireworks still hot causing the container to ignite and spread to the outside garage wall. The fire then quickly spread to the inside of the garage.

No injuries were reported, and the damage to the garage is moderate, according to Le Mars Fire-Rescue.

Chief David Schipper commended the crew for the fast response time after having just returned from the city’s firework show. However, Chief Schipper said weather conditions were tough on the firefighters with several having to be checked and rehabbed by EMS personnel.

