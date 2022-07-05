Advertisement

Norfolk, NE man arrested for alleged pedestrian v. car accident leaving one seriously injured

Police arrested 33-year-old Manuel Larios Ramos for allegedly striking a woman with his car and leaving the scene of the accident.(Associated Press)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - A Norfolk, NE man is in custody after police investigated a pedestrian versus car accident.

According to a press release, a Norfolk police officer was assisting with traffic control at 13th St. and Koenigstein Ave. after the Big Bang Boom firework show on July 2. The officer noticed a car had possibly struck a pedestrian near him, heading a block over to Nebraska Ave. There, he determined a vehicle had hit a woman crossing the street.

Norfolk Rescue took the woman to Faith Regional Hospital with serious injuries. No update has been provided on her condition.

A witness gave police a description of the vehicle, prompting the responding officer to review his in-car camera footage, the release states. The officer identified the vehicle as a tan/gold Mercury Mountaineer, then made a list of those cars registered in Madison County. He later found a possible suspect vehicle in the 200 block of N. Cottonwood with damage on the front of the hood and license plate holder. The officer recovered hair strands from a sharp piece of the frame.

The press release states the driver had attended the fireworks show and was in the area at the time of the accident. The officer interviewed Manuel Larios Ramos, 33, after identifying him as a suspect, along with a passenger that was in the vehicle.

Police arrested Larios Ramos for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. He was taken to the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

