No injuries, minor damage after Sioux City basement fire

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire Rescue is investigating a basement fire that flared up earlier Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 1700 block of Isabella Street in Sioux City at about 1:20 p.m. Those inside the home were able to safely evacuate before fire crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters say they were able to put the fire out within two minutes, with little damage to the home.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.