Advertisement

No injuries, minor damage after Sioux City basement fire

There was a basement fire in Sioux City Tuesday afternoon.
There was a basement fire in Sioux City Tuesday afternoon.(KTIV)
By Morgan Jones
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire Rescue is investigating a basement fire that flared up earlier Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 1700 block of Isabella Street in Sioux City at about 1:20 p.m. Those inside the home were able to safely evacuate before fire crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters say they were able to put the fire out within two minutes, with little damage to the home.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning near Rock Valley, Iowa
Sioux County authorities identify 19-year-old drowning victim
A firework goes off in the night sky.
Siouxland offering several firework shows for Fourth of July
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Iowa driver dies after crashing through home’s front window
A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York...
Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Over 1,500 customers without power in Sioux City and surrounding area
After an explosive holiday, authorities are pleased with safety measures taken.
Sioux City police say emergency calls were low on July 4th
Today Siouxlanders had the opportunity to learn the basics of canoeing.
Siouxlanders had the opportunity to learn how to canoe
Sioux County authorities identify 19-year-old drowning victim
Manuel Larios Ramos
Norfolk, NE man arrested for alleged pedestrian v. car accident leaving one seriously injured