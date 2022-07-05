Advertisement

Over 1,500 customers without power in Sioux City and surrounding area

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Power outages are being reported in the Sioux City area as storms roll through.

According to MidAmerican Energy’s Outage Map, there are 1,406 people without power in Sioux City. Additionally, there are 153 people without power in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

The cause of the outages is not known at this time, but crews expect to have the power back online by 7 p.m. tonight.

A map from MidAmerican Energy showing power outages in the Siouxland area.
A map from MidAmerican Energy showing power outages in the Siouxland area.

