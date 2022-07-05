Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Siouxland

**Severe T-Storm Watch until 7 pm for much of Siouxland**

Severe T-Storm Watch (ktiv)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cluster of storms that formed earlier in the day in South Dakota are moving toward Siouxland as of 2 pm and will likely produce some very gusty winds across the region this afternoon and this evening.

Parts of South Dakota had seen 90 mile-per-hour wind gusts by early in the afternoon and gusty winds are going to be the primary threat with these storms as they push through Siouxland although large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

These storms are most likely to move through Siouxland from 3 pm through 10 pm and then they’ll move east of the KTIV viewing area after that.

Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and Storm Team 4 throughout the afternoon and evening for all the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.