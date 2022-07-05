Sioux City Explorers add new pitcher to lineup

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers are fresh off of two wins to close out their series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes, but there were also some roster changes made over the course of the holiday weekend.

On July 2, The Explorers released left hand pitcher Tyler Koch who was in his second season with the Explorers.

In his rookie season, he pitched in 21 games, making three starts and held an ERA of 2.94. Most notably, Koch tossed the first no-hitter in Explorers history against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

This season has been a different story as Koch had 17 walks, 15 runs, and a 12.60 ERA in 16 games.

On July 3, the Explorers signed right hand pitcher Mitchell Verburg. He is making his professional debut after finishing his college baseball career with Oregon State.

July 3 Transaction: @SiouxCityXs signed RHP Mitchell Verburg (@mitchellverburg).



Verburg is making his professional debut after pitching collegiately for @beaverbaseball.https://t.co/wviYd1XQiu pic.twitter.com/ZSmzpU6aXB — American Association (@AA_Baseball) July 4, 2022

In his senior season, Verburg pitched in 25 games, finishing with a 5.61 ERA, totaling one save and 37 strikeouts.

