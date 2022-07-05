Advertisement

Sioux City Explorers close out series against Winnipeg with a patriotic win

By Amber Salas
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers had all the energy this Fourth of July after a 3-run walk off home run to end their game Saturday night.

They were back in action on Monday hoping to close out the series against Winnipeg with a win.

Starting in the bottom of the 1st, Danry Vasquez sends it deep into right field to bring Danny Amaral home for the score making it 1-0 X’s.

Bottom of the 2nd, Shane Podsednik gives the razzle dazzle as he launches one back to the left wall. The ball clears the wall for his first professional home run. It was a 2-run homer making it 3-0 X’s.

To the third, Vasquez hits a fly ball way up high in the sky, but Amaral makes a run for it and comes in for the score off the sac-fly.

X’s close out the series with a 7-2 win to celebrate America’s birthday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa’s new ATV & UTV law goes into effect on July 1
A firework goes off in the night sky.
Siouxland offering several firework shows for Fourth of July
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting

Latest News

Dylan James named USHL FOTW
Musketeers forward Dylan James receives high praise ahead of NHL Draft
Sioux City West's Collin Mayo makes a diving play to get the Wolverines out of an inning in...
Heelan sweeps West in softball, Wolverines and Crusaders split baseball doubleheader
Kingsley-Pierson's Emerson Pratt prepares to slug home an RBI in the Panthers postseason...
1A and 2A baseball regionals begin
Kingsley-Pierson's Kenzie Beeson is greeted at the dugout by her teammates after scoring a run...
Siouxland schools battle it out in first round of regionals