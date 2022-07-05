Sioux City Explorers close out series against Winnipeg with a patriotic win

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers had all the energy this Fourth of July after a 3-run walk off home run to end their game Saturday night.

They were back in action on Monday hoping to close out the series against Winnipeg with a win.

Starting in the bottom of the 1st, Danry Vasquez sends it deep into right field to bring Danny Amaral home for the score making it 1-0 X’s.

Bottom of the 2nd, Shane Podsednik gives the razzle dazzle as he launches one back to the left wall. The ball clears the wall for his first professional home run. It was a 2-run homer making it 3-0 X’s.

To the third, Vasquez hits a fly ball way up high in the sky, but Amaral makes a run for it and comes in for the score off the sac-fly.

X’s close out the series with a 7-2 win to celebrate America’s birthday.

