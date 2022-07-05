Sioux City police say emergency calls were low on July 4th

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Independence day has come to an end and local authorities say they’re pleased with a downturn in emergency calls.

On a holiday where the threat of injury and fire usually increases, Sioux City actually saw a decrease in emergency issues. Sioux City Police Department statistics indicate there were fewer calls, but there was an increase in enforcement actions.

Authorities say the increase in enforcement is due to the new addition of written warning citations, which could be handed out quickly.

Overall, police are pleased the public celebrated responsibly.

“It looks like again according to our numbers, as far as the decrease in the calls for service and no fires, no structure fires, no injuries, again it looks like just people were out there enjoying the holiday as they should in a safe and responsible manner, and we just always encourage that,” said Valerie Rose.

Authorities credit the lower numbers to the information circulating about firework safety -- and the public taking those messages seriously.

