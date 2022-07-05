Advertisement

Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports drowning near Rock Valley

By Mark Haggar
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Rock Valley, Iowa) The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a drowning that occurred in a pond north of Rock Valley, Iowa July 4th around 4P.M.

Sioux County Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a male was swimming in the pond when he went underwater and did not resurface.

Bystanders along with emergency responders located the male and removed him from the water where life-saving measures were attempted, according to a news release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. The release said he was flown to a Sioux Falls, SD hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Rock Valley Police Department, Rock Valley Fire Department and Rock Valley Ambulance.

