Siouxlanders had the opportunity to learn how to canoe

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Summer’s in full swing and outdoor activities are underway throughout Siouxland, including an open canoe event at Little Sioux Park.

On Tuesday there were two sessions on the water, one began at 10 a.m. while the other began at 1 p.m.

Instructor Kari Sandage said the program focuses on the basics of canoeing and how to be safe while on the water.

The program was open to all ages and is a great way to get introduced to canoeing.

“So this is really great for first time canoers. This water is very still and it’s great to learn how to paddle, so we provide all of the equipment and we provide the instruction on how to canoe, and it’s great for people who have never done it before who are interested in maybe purchasing canoes for themselves,” said Sandage

It also provides younger kids the opportunity to get out and enjoy their summer and give them a little cool off.

“I don’t know, just like getting out on the water and getting a nice breeze or just having fun for the most part,” said Nolan Wood, a participant in Tuesday’s lesson.

As instruction goes on during the open canoe session, instructors make sure that all participants are staying safe and keeping hydrated.

