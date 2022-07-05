Advertisement

Vandals paint swastikas on Ukrainian flag at Florida home, police say

Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale...
Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – Police are looking for vandals who targeted a Ukrainian flag outside of a Florida home.

A group spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home. Slurs were also written across the garage door.

The homeowner displayed the flag that reads, “I stand with Ukraine.”

Local children reportedly gave police a good description of the vandals.

Fort Lauderdale police say they are investigating.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning near Rock Valley, Iowa
Sioux County authorities identify 19-year-old drowning victim
A firework goes off in the night sky.
Siouxland offering several firework shows for Fourth of July
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Iowa driver dies after crashing through home’s front window
A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York...
Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse

Latest News

A Texas woman shot in her car early July 4th, possibly for flashing her high beams at another...
Woman shot in face for flashing high beams at vehicle, police say
(Source: MGN)
Over 1,500 customers without power in Sioux City and surrounding area
After an explosive holiday, authorities are pleased with safety measures taken.
Sioux City police say emergency calls were low on July 4th
Today Siouxlanders had the opportunity to learn the basics of canoeing.
Siouxlanders had the opportunity to learn how to canoe
A Texas woman shot in her car early July 4th, possibly for flashing her high beams at another...
Driver shot after flashing headlights at car