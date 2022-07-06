10 warning signs to early Alzheimer’s and dementia

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Center for Active Generations held a gathering meant to help people recognize ten warning signs of Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association says early detection matters. And this morning’s event covered the differences between Alzheimer’s, dementia, and old age.

The gathering is important to many who were on hand because they are fully aware of the effects Alzheimer’s has on others and their caregivers.

“You know you want to be with them all of the time and help them out and you can’t. You know it’s just, there’s nothing you can do for them. It’s a disease that there’s no cure, there’s no end to it, it just finally takes them,” said David Young, who recently lost his wife to Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association says there are 10 warning signs to Alzheimer’s and dementia which include:

Memory loss that disrupts daily life.

Challenges in planning or solving problems.

Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, work, or elsewhere.

Confusion with time or place.

Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships.

New problems with words in speaking or writing.

Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps.

Decreased or poor judgment.

Withdrawal from work or social activities.

Changes in mood and personality.

